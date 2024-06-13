© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Lab Theater presents world premiere of “Alien: The Musical Parody”

By John Davis
Published June 13, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT
Who wins in the battle between the Alien Queen (Esther Zuercher) and Ripley (Riley Hart) in "Alien: The Musical Parody!"
Kane is down for the count in "Alien: The Musical Parody" at The Lab.
The cast of "Alien: The Musical Parody" at The Laboratory Theater of Florida
Kane (Daniel Sabiston) is ready to rumble in "Alien: the Musical Parody: at The Lab.
Is Parker (Seth Ford) an evil villain, or just written that way in "Alien: The Musical Parody" at The Lab.
Laboratory Theater of Florida in Fort Myers kicks of the summer season with the world premiere production of “Alien: The Musical Parody.” The show is a hilarious new take on the 1979 science fiction/horror classic film “Alien.”

While the film could be described as “the story of a space crew fighting to stay alive against a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial loose on their vessel,” a brief description of this musical could go “a story where nobody listens to the smart woman and then they all die except for the smart woman and her cat.”

The show features new songs including “Why Mansplaining is For Your Own Good,” “Everyone Who’s Homophobic is Secretly Gay,” and a number titled “Sacrifice” featuring tap dancing aliens.

We’ll take a closer look in a conversation with Lab Theater founder and Artistic Director Annette Trossbach who conceived of and wrote the show, along with Earl Sparrow who composed the music.

John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
