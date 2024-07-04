ENCORE: SW Florida musician Caleb Vilca drops new solo single and performs live in studio!

Guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and sound engineer Caleb Vilca is perhaps best known as the frontman of the Southwest Florida-based alt-rock band Perfect Sequence, but in April Vilca dropped a new solo single titled “HEARTBEAT.” The song is available via YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. It will be the first of several new solo works Vilca plans to release this year, showcases a different side of his musical creativity and influences.

We listen back to our conversation with Vilca from this past spring to highlight the new single, explore the contrasts between his solo and band work, and hear him perform live in studio!

