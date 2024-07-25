ENCORE: Anthony “Big A” Sherrod performs Delta Blues in studio!

Delta Blues guitarist, bassist and vocalist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod was in Southwest Florida in February to perform a concert with fellow Big A & The All Stars musicians. While in town, he stopped by WGCU Public Media to perform a mix of original songs and covers live in studio. Sherrod’s formal music education began at a young age under the tutelage of blues legend Johnnie Billington at the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, MS. He’s performed at venues and festivals all over the world and has shared the stage with blues legends including Buddy Guy, Big Jack Johnson, and Muddy Waters among others.

Sherrod was joined in studio by Delta Blues documentarian, organizer, and advocate Roger Stolle. Stolle owns Cat Head Delta Blues & Folk Art in Clarksdale, where he also co-founded several festivals including the Juke Joint Festival, the Clarksdale Caravan Music Fest, and Cat Head Mini Blues Fest among others. Stolle has also created several books and documentary films on the Delta Blues genre.

