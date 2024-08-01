© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Lab Theater presents SW Florida premiere of Lynn Nottage’s play “Clyde’s”

By John Davis
Published August 1, 2024 at 8:53 AM EDT
1 of 5  — (L-R) Justin Larsche, Sonya McCarter, Lemec Bernard, Waner Del Rosario, and Loyce Michel in the SWFL premiere of Lynn Nottage's _Clyde's_ at The Lab. .png
2 of 5  — Letitia (Loyse Michal) and Rafael (Waner Del Rosario) share secrets in this comedy by Lynn Nottage. .png
3 of 5  — Montrellous' (Lemec Bernard) zen is tested by Clyde's (Sonya McCarter) indifference. .png
4 of 5  — Can redemption be found in the form of a sandwich_ Jason (Justin Larsche) adds a garnish to a masterpiece. .png
5 of 5  — Clyde (Sonya McCarter) shows Letitia (Loyse Michel) and Rafael (Waner Del Rosario) her opinion of their work. .png

Laboratory Theater of Florida is mounting the Southwest Florida premiere production of playwright Lynn Nottage’s “Clyde’s.” Through the story of a crew of formerly-incarcerated co-workers at a truck-stop sandwich shop on a quest to create the perfect sandwich, “Clyde’s” thoughtfully tackles themes of systemic oppression, survival, love, creativity, humanity, and ultimately redemption, second chances and hope.

We explore the play in a conversation with Sonya McCarter who plays the title role of Clyde and Tijuana Clemons, who makes her directorial debut with this production. We’ll also hear from Laboratory Theater founding artistic director Annette Trossbach.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionLaboratory TheaterLaboratory Theater of FloridaTheaterlocal theatrePrison
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis
Related Content
  1. Lab Theater of Florida’s production of “Fairview” asks audience to make space for people of color
  2. Theatre Conspiracy Presents The Mountaintop at the Alliance for the Arts
  3. Theatre Conspiracy to Stage the Dark Comedy "Rancho Mirage"
  4. Laboratory Theatre of Florida Kicks of 13th Season with “The Color Purple”
  5. Theatre Conspiracy continues commitment to Black theater with August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”