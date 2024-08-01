Lab Theater presents SW Florida premiere of Lynn Nottage’s play “Clyde’s”

Laboratory Theater of Florida is mounting the Southwest Florida premiere production of playwright Lynn Nottage’s “Clyde’s.” Through the story of a crew of formerly-incarcerated co-workers at a truck-stop sandwich shop on a quest to create the perfect sandwich, “Clyde’s” thoughtfully tackles themes of systemic oppression, survival, love, creativity, humanity, and ultimately redemption, second chances and hope.

We explore the play in a conversation with Sonya McCarter who plays the title role of Clyde and Tijuana Clemons, who makes her directorial debut with this production. We’ll also hear from Laboratory Theater founding artistic director Annette Trossbach.