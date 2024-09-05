Rock band Rosaline drops new album “Zhuzh”

The Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline is set to release their anticipated new album “Zhuzh,” on Sept. 6. The album includes ten new original songs from the band.

Just before the album drops, and ahead of an album release concert Sept. 7 at Nice Guys in Cape Coral, we’re joined by Rosaline frontman, guitarist, singer, songwriter, producer, mix engineer and owner of Juniper Records, Caleb Neff joins the show to talk about the album and share a sneak preview of two tracks from the new album “Say What You Think,” and “Hand to God.”