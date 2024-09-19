© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Florida Repertory Theatre’s 27th season preview

By John Davis
Published September 19, 2024 at 9:14 AM EDT
Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers kicks off its 27th season this week! The company’s 2024-2025 performance season includes an ambitious roster of eight productions bookended by two music revues: “Forever Plaid,” and “Shout! The Mod Musical.” The season also includes the historical comedy “Ben Butler,” an Agatha Christie stage adaptation of “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” the one-man comedy “Fully Committed,” the off-beat musical murder mystery “Lucky Stiff,” a time traveling love story drama titled, “Bloomsday,” and a new comedy about retirees set right here in Florida titled “Boca.”

Florida Repertory Theatre Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen
Florida Rep. Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen joins us in studio for a preview of the season ahead.

