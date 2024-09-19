Florida Repertory Theatre’s 27th season preview
Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers kicks off its 27th season this week! The company’s 2024-2025 performance season includes an ambitious roster of eight productions bookended by two music revues: “Forever Plaid,” and “Shout! The Mod Musical.” The season also includes the historical comedy “Ben Butler,” an Agatha Christie stage adaptation of “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” the one-man comedy “Fully Committed,” the off-beat musical murder mystery “Lucky Stiff,” a time traveling love story drama titled, “Bloomsday,” and a new comedy about retirees set right here in Florida titled “Boca.”
Florida Rep. Producing Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen joins us in studio for a preview of the season ahead.