ENCORE: Southwest Florida Symphony prepares to open 64th season with new Maestro Stilian Kirov

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s upcoming 64th season includes an innovative and diverse line of performances. In previous seasons, the symphony has largely kept their “Brave New Pops” and “Masterworks” offerings in separate performances, but the 2024-2025 program will deliver a greater fusion of classical and contemporary music in the same concerts.

After the sudden departure of former music director Radu Paponiu in April, the Southwest Florida Symphony will begin the new season under the direction of Maestro Stilian Kirov, who was named interim artistic advisor and principal conductor in June. Originally from Bulgaria, Kirov now lives in Sarasota and also serves as Music Director of the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bakersfield Symphony in California.

We listen back to our conversation in August with Kirov, along with Southwest Florida Symphony Community Outreach Ambassador Robert Van Winkle for a preview of what’s in store for audiences, including three programs with conductor and composer Andrew Lipke, a celebration of music by famed film composer John Williams, a “Rock Star Séance,” and a concert featuring Peruvian pianist Priscila Navarro, who studied at Florida Gulf Coast University.