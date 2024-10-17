© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Retrospective Exhibit of works by Naples painter Paul Arsenault opens at Marco Island Historical Society

By John Davis
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
"Naples Zoo Pond" by Paul Arsenault
1 of 4  — 5. V595ZooPond30x48.jpg
"Naples Zoo Pond" by Paul Arsenault
EDCHAPPELL
"Tigertail Beach" by Paul Arsenault
2 of 4  — 1. W93TigertailBeach30x40 copy.jpg
"Tigertail Beach" by Paul Arsenault
EDCHAPPELL
"Poling to Tigertail Landing" by Paul Arsenault
3 of 4  — 3. Z717,PolingtoTigertailLanding,14x18.jpg
"Poling to Tigertail Landing" by Paul Arsenault
"Grey Cloud" at Egmont Key, St. Petersburg by Paul Arsenault
4 of 4  — 9. W126 GreyCloud.jpg
"Grey Cloud" at Egmont Key, St. Petersburg by Paul Arsenault

The Marco Island Historical Society’s 30th anniversary celebration continues with a retrospective exhibition of works by Naples-based impressionist painter Paul Arsenault titled, “Reflections of South Florida: A 50-Year Art Adventure.

Paul Arsenault (photo by Michelle Tricca)
Paul Arsenault (photo by Michelle Tricca)

Arsenault is a nationally renowned artist who’s traveled the world creating striking plein air paintings depicting landscapes, seascapes, and seaside villages. He began his professional painting career after arriving in Florida 50 years ago and set down roots in Naples, where he was drawn to the region’s natural beauty.

Works in the exhibition depict the unique beauty of Napes, Goodland, Marco Island, and other special locations in South Florida. The exhibit runs through Feb. 15, 2025. Ahead of the exhibition’s opening reception Oct. 17 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Arsenault joins us to talk about his work, his storied career, and his advocacy for protections of our natural world through his support of a “Florida Rights of Nature” amendment.

