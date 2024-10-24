Players Circle Theater opens 6th season with the comedy “Bedroom Farce”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers opens its 6th season with a production of British playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy “Bedroom Farce.”

The two-act play consists of four couples connected in different ways, who are each in different stages of their marriages. Themes of how we struggle and cope in relationships are just as relevant today as they were when Ayckbourn wrote the play nearly 50 years ago.

The production has been in discounted preview performances this week, but ahead of the official opening night, Oct. 25, we explore the play with Players Circle Theater co-founder, Artistic Director and director of this production Bob Cacioppo, co-founder Producing Director and actor in this show Carrie Lund Cacioppo, and the company’s Associate Artistic Director and actor Ted Wioncek III.