© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Players Circle Theater opens 6th season with the comedy “Bedroom Farce”

By John Davis
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
Cast of Players Circle Theater production of "Bedroom Farce" (Back row from left) Madelaine Weymouth, Steven Kennedy, Chloe Elliot-Chan, AJ Mendini (From from left) Ted Wioncek III, Jim Heffernan, Carrie Lund Cacioppo, Kimberly Suskind
Cast of Players Circle Theater production of "Bedroom Farce" (Back row from left) Madelaine Weymouth, Steven Kennedy, Chloe Elliot-Chan, AJ Mendini (From from left) Ted Wioncek III, Jim Heffernan, Carrie Lund Cacioppo, Kimberly Suskind

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers opens its 6th season with a production of British playwright Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy “Bedroom Farce.”

The two-act play consists of four couples connected in different ways, who are each in different stages of their marriages. Themes of how we struggle and cope in relationships are just as relevant today as they were when Ayckbourn wrote the play nearly 50 years ago.

The production has been in discounted preview performances this week, but ahead of the official opening night, Oct. 25, we explore the play with Players Circle Theater co-founder, Artistic Director and director of this production Bob Cacioppo, co-founder Producing Director and actor in this show Carrie Lund Cacioppo, and the company’s Associate Artistic Director and actor Ted Wioncek III.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast LifeGulf Coast Life Arts EditionPlayers Circle TheaterComedylocal theatreMarriage
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis