ENCORE: 'Tripping on Legends' author shares lore of Marco Island

For our Halloween episode, we listen back to our 2023 conversation with writer, researcher, educator, folklorist and host of the podcast "Tripping on Legends," Christopher Balzano, about some of Southwest Florida’s lesser-known folklore, legends and myths.

Balzano has been documenting the unexplained for three decades and has become a prominent figure in the world of paranormal explorations through is articles, books, and his past work as director of the Massachusetts Paranormal Crossroads.

He moved to Southwest Florida in 2008 and has been delving into our region's legends, myths and folklore ever since. Balzano is the author of several books about regional hauntings including "Haunted Ocala National Forest," and "Haunted Florida Love Stories," among others.

Many are familiar with the tale of a Skunk Ape creature lurking around Florida swamps, but the Southwest Florida coast is full of a rich subset of tales that add to the history of our state’s past.

Balzano explains what defines folklore and explores the intersection of how a story turns into lore, which can then turn into a "ghost story."