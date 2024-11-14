Arts of the Inland Gallery in Labelle hosts a juried exhibition Saturday

© 2024 WGCU News
Arts of the Inland Gallery in LaBelle in Hendry County recently hosted a grand opening and is preparing to hold a juried exhibition of works by artist members on Saturday, Nov. 16th.

While southwest Florida’s more developed coastal regions provide ample opportunities to experience, create, and learn about the visual, literary and performing arts, Arts of the Inland works to extend those same opportunities to artists of all ages in our region’s more rural inland communities.

We’ll learn more about the gallery in a conversation with Arts of the Inland president and artist member Stella Luckey and board of directors member and Florida Southwestern State College History professor Brandon Jett.

