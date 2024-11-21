ENCORE: Marco Island Historical Society hosts retrospective exhibit of works by Naples painter Paul Arsenault

The Marco Island Historical Society’s 30th anniversary celebration continues with a retrospective exhibition of works by Naples-based impressionist painter Paul Arsenault titled, “Reflections of South Florida: A 50-Year Art Adventure.

Arsenault is a nationally renowned artist who’s traveled the world creating striking plein air paintings depicting landscapes, seascapes, and seaside villages. He began his professional painting career after arriving in Florida 50 years ago and set down roots in Naples, where he was drawn to the region’s natural beauty.

Works in the exhibition depict the unique beauty of Napes, Goodland, Marco Island, and other special locations in South Florida. The exhibit runs through Feb. 15, 2025. We listen back to our conversation with Arsenault ahead of the show’s opening reception about his work, his storied career, and his advocacy for protections of our natural world through his support of a “Florida Rights of Nature” amendment.