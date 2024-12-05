Players Circle Theater performs the poignant holiday play “Greetings”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers is currently performing nationally acclaimed playwright Tom Dudzick’s charming and poignant holiday show, “Greetings” through Dec. 22. Set in Pittsburgh, the play opens with a young man bringing his Jewish atheist fiancée home to meet his working-class Catholic parents and his intellectually disabled little brother on Christmas Eve.

As the story unfolds, themes of Christianity, love, parenting and family, and the Jewish experience emerge. The play explores some big questions about the nature of reality, why we believe the things we believe, whether you truly change someone else, and the existence of miracles.

We explore the show in a conversation with director and Players Circle Theater Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III, Co-founder/Producing Director and cast member Carrie Lund Cacioppo, and fellow cast member Douglas Rees.

For more information about the show or to secure your tickets visit https://playerscircletheater.com. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.