A conversation with artist David Bradshaw ahead of an exhibition opening featuring his collaborative work with the late William S. Burroughs

Saturday, Jan. 18 marks the opening reception of a new exhibition at the Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers titled, “David BRADSHAW & William S. Burroughs: Propagation.”

The exhibition features never-before-seen works reflecting the artistic collaboration between Bradshaw and the late Burroughs.

William S. Burroughs was a prominent figure among the Beat generation and author of widely influential books including “Naked Lunch,” “Junkie,” “Queer,” and “The Nova Trilogy” among others. He and Bradshaw collaborated extensively from 1981 until his death in 1997. Bradshaw is an internationally renowned painter, sculptor, and sharpshooter best known for the use of firearms and explosives to create his graphic art and large-scale sculptures.

Bradshaw will attend the Jan. 18 evening opening reception where he’ll conduct a lecture/Q&A. Ahead of the exhibition opening, we’ll delve into the show in a conversation with Bradshaw and Bob Rauschenberg Gallery Director Jade Dellinger.

If You Go:

David BRADSHAW & William S. BURROUGHS: Propagation

Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at FSW

January 18th – April 12th, 2025

Opening reception from 6-8:30pm on Saturday, January 18th - with an ArtSPEAK@FSW lecture/Q.&A. by David BRADSHAW at 6:30pm.