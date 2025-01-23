ENCORE: 2024 Year End Music Review

As we kick off a new year, we reflect on some of the great music featured on Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition throughout 2024. We’ll hear excepts from some of our favorite music episodes including Delta Blues guitarist, bassist and vocalist Anthony “Big A” Sherrod performing live in studio last February.

We also hear guitarist, vocalist and sound engineer Caleb Vilca performing some of his newer solo work. Vilca is also frontman of the Southwest Florida-based alt-rock band Perfect Sequence.

We’ll listen back to music from fellow Southwest Florida-based rock band Rosaline from the band’s latest studio album “Zhuzh.”

We’ll also hear music from Tampa-based blues/roots musician Damon Fowler’s newest studio album “Barnyard Smile.”