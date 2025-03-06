Players Circle Theater performs comedic play “Flatlanders”

Players Circle Theater in Fort Myers will soon open a production of multi-award-winning playwright Bruce Graham’s comedic play “Flatlanders.” It’s the story of a middle-aged couple, Michael and Ronnie, on the way to their wedding in the Pocono Mountains when they wind up stranded in a blizzard and must resort to breaking into a cabin to survive the night.

This will mark just the second production of the play, ever after it premiered in Philadelphia in 2024. Players Circle Theater has worked with the playwright to help in the development of the play.

We’ll take a closer look in a conversation with Players Circle Theater co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo. We’ll also talk with Associate Artistic Director Ted Wioncek III and Director of Education Kimberly Suskind. Wioncek and Suskind play the roles of Michael and Ronnie in the play and they’re a married couple in real life as well.

If You Go:

“Flatlanders” at Players Circle Theater

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run March 11 – April 6

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.