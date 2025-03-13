Alliance for the Arts hosts a four-day Storytelling Festival

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is hosting a four-day family-friendly storytelling festival March 13 – 16. The event includes storytelling performances covering a wide variety of subjects and genres including tall tales, heartfelt narratives, folk tales, ghost stories and even storytelling through dance with a performance by Dance Bouchette.

Ahead of Thursday’s opening reception, we’ll get a preview with two of the festival’s headliners Paul Strickland and Erika MacDonald.