Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

Alliance for the Arts hosts a four-day Storytelling Festival

By John Davis
Published March 13, 2025 at 10:53 AM EDT
Kentucky-based award winning storytelling performers Paul Strickland and Erika MacDonald are among the featured performers at the four-day Storytelling Festival at the Alliance for the Arts March 13-16.
Kentucky-based award winning storytelling performers Paul Strickland and Erika MacDonald are among the featured performers at the four-day Storytelling Festival at the Alliance for the Arts March 13-16.

The Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers is hosting a four-day family-friendly storytelling festival March 13 – 16. The event includes storytelling performances covering a wide variety of subjects and genres including tall tales, heartfelt narratives, folk tales, ghost stories and even storytelling through dance with a performance by Dance Bouchette.

Ahead of Thursday’s opening reception, we’ll get a preview with two of the festival’s headliners Paul Strickland and Erika MacDonald.

