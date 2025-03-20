Gulf Coast Symphony’s 30th Anniversary Concert features premiere of symphonic work by local young composer Frazar Henry

The Gulf Coast Symphony’s upcoming 30th anniversary concert celebration will include the premiere performance of a new symphonic work titled, “Seas of Glass,” written by young composer and multi-instrumentalist Frazar Henry. Gulf Coast Symphony Music Director Maestro Andrew Kurtz commissioned Henry to compose the piece specifically for a premiere at the 30th anniversary concert, March 30, at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.

Henry, 19, grew up in Southwest Florida and is now in his first year of studies at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Oberlin, Ohio. However, he first began composing music at the age of five, and is already a two-time recipient of the prestigious ASCAP Morton Gould Award, including its top honor, among other awards and accolades for his composition and music performance.

Ahead of the premiere performance of “Seas of Glass,” Henry joins us to talk about the new composition and his extraordinary musical journey so far.