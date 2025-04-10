“The Business of Murder” at Players Circle Theater inspired by a true story

Players Circle Theater is mounting a production of the enduring psychological thriller “The Business of Murder,” April 15 – May 11. The play premiered in 1981 at Theatre Royal in Windsor and ran for nearly a decade in the West End.

Revenge and manipulation are central themes to this murder mystery fraught with psychological tension, twists and turns.

We explore the show in a conversation with Bill Taylor, who makes his Players Circle Theater directorial debut with this production. We’ll also hear from the company’s co-founder and Artistic Director Bob Cacioppo. And from the U.K., we’re also joined by playwright Richard Harris, who worked with Taylor to update this production of his more than four-decade-old play. Harris also shares how his impetus for the play was inspired by true events.

If You Go:

“The Business of Murder” at Players Circle Theater

13211 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Performance dates run April 15 – May 11

Tuesday (only first week of previews), Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinee performances start at 3 p.m.

*The April 26 performance will be immediately followed by a talkback with the entire cast and creative team.