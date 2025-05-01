© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition

“Venus in Fur” at the Florida Rep. explores power and dominance through the lens of sex and intimacy

By John Davis
Published May 1, 2025 at 10:12 AM EDT
Kathleen Simmonds as Vanda and David McElwee as Thomas in Florida Repertory Theatre's production of David Ives' "Venus in Fur"
Joe Dafeldecker/Joe Dafeldecker
Florida Repertory Theatre
Kathleen Simmonds as Vanda and David McElwee as Thomas in Florida Repertory Theatre's production of David Ives' "Venus in Fur"

Florida Repertory Theatre in downtown Fort Myers is presenting a production of playwright David Ives provocative, sexy and witty comedy drama “Venus in Fur,” through May 18.

With plenty of risqué humor, this one-act play deftly explores male and female power dynamics through the lens of sex and intimacy. This play within a play with a novel tells the story of a modern-day playwright, Thomas, who’s struggling to find the right actress for his adaptation of the 19th century German erotica novel “Venus in Fur” by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch. The etymology of the word “masochism” is rooted in his name.

Things take a turn when Thomas auditions a woman named Vanda (the same name as the character), and the two embark on a deeper exploration of sexual hunger, power and dominance, gender roles and feminism, and transformation and revelation.

We take a deeper dive into the play in a conversation with the stars of this production, actors David McElwee and Kathleen Simmonds.

Gulf Coast Life: Arts Edition Gulf Coast Life Arts EditionGulf Coast LifeFlorida Repertory TheatreLocal TheatreSexFeminism
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
