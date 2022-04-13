© 2022 WGCU News
We explore the impacts of sex trafficking in Southwest Florida

Published April 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
childrens-eyes-mriams-fotos.jpg
Myriams-Fotos
/

Florida accounts for the third highest number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Many of these cases involve sex trafficking. We explore the impacts of this crime on our community with two experts in sex trafficking: Francine Donnorummo, an assistant state attorney in Fort Myers and Tammy Toney-Butler, the founder of Reflective Spaces Ministry, and a survivor of sex trafficking. Both experts say sex trafficking is a problem every parent needs to pay attention to because every child is potentially at risk.

