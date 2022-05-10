'Elderoscopy' program helps people have end-of-life conversations with older family members

As our loved ones get older it becomes increasingly important to have what can often be difficult conversations about their hopes and intentions around end-of-life issues. May is Older Americans Month, so today we’re going to have a conversation about ways to have those conversations.

A 2022 Marist College poll found that 1 in 6 Americans would rather have a colonoscopy than discuss important healthcare and life decisions with aging family members. Now, the home-care company Home Instead is offering a program playfully titled Elderoscopy.

An Elderoscopy is a conversation between older adults and their loved ones that examines their wants and needs, and getting a handle on their hopes and intentions for things like end-of-life plans, finances, relationships driving, and more.

To help with this process, Home Instead has developed the educational Elderoscopy program that provides tools to start these conversations. Resources include conversation starters and guides, and care professionals are available to facilitate uncomfortable talks between families.

GUEST:

Marisa Miller, Director of Development with Home Instead of Ft. Myers, Bonita Springs and Punta Gorda