FL Commisioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried discusses local firearm regulation preemption law challenge & gun safety issues

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments on June 9 in a dispute about a 2011 state law that threatens stiff penalties if city and county officials pass gun-related regulations.

The case centers on Florida’s practice of establishing statewide gun laws statewide, and what happens if local governments try to impose gun-related regulations.

The so-called ‘preemption law’ is being challenged by more than 30 local governments and dozens of local officials, as well as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Since 1987 Florida has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws, and the new penalties in the 2011 law that’s being challenged were designed to strengthen that “preemption.” For example, the 2011 law could lead to local officials facing $5,000 fines for passing gun regulations.

The case that’s being considered tomorrow by the state’s highest court does not challenge that underlying 1987 law but contends the new penalties in the 2011 law are unconstitutional because they violate legal immunities for local officials and governments.

WGCU’s Cary Barbor spoke on Friday, June 3 with Fried about the lawsuit and issues around gun violence. Fried is also a Democratic candidate for Governor.

