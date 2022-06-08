Hurricane preparation tips from Lee County's Department of Public Safety director

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is well-underway, with southwest Florida’s recent brush with Tropical Storm Alex, which was the first named storm of the season. Alex caused significant flooding in parts of Florida and killed three people in Cuba.

The storm serves as a reminder that even though the peak of hurricane season typically doesn’t arrive until September, severe weather can come at any time throughout the six month hurricane season and that now is the time to prepare.

WGCU’s John Davis spoke recently with Sandra Tapfumaneyi, director of Lee County Emergency Management's Department of Public Safety, to get some tips on what residents should do to be ready.

Resources:

Lee County’s All Hazards Guide

Residential Tool for Lee Residents

WGCU Weather Resources Page

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network