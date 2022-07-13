We get an astronomer's first impressions of the first images from the new James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers, space scientists, and space enthusiasts around the world got their first look on Tuesday, July 12 at the first images collected by the James Webb Space Telescope. Nearly 30 years in the making, the new telescope marks a new age in astronomy and is expected to provide groundbreaking new scientific opportunities for decades to come. The JWST program is a partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

https://www.nasa.gov/webbfirstimages NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope reveals never-before-seen details of galaxy group “Stephan’s Quintet”

The Webb telescope launched in December 2021 and now sits in a stable orbit 1-million miles from Earth. It’s the most powerful space telescope ever with a much larger collecting area — or lens — than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope which was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990 and is still in operation. Webb also captures longer wavelengths in the infrared spectrum which Hubble mostly doesn’t do.

To get an initial take on these new images and better understand what they’re showing we talked with Dr. Derek Buzasi shortly after they were released. He is an astronomer and Whitaker Eminent Scholar in Florida Gulf Coast University’s Department of Chemistry and Physics.

Space Telescope Science Institut/NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO / STScI Webb’s First Deep Field. This image covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground – and reveals thousands of galaxies in a tiny sliver of the vast universe.

