Encore: Can computerized brain training exercises reduce the risk of dementias like Alzheimer's disease in older adults?

This episode originally aired on June 13, 2022.

Can solving specially designed brain games on a computer or tablet reduce the chances of developing dementia, like Alzheimer’s, or delay the loss of function associated with the disease and other forms of dementia? That is the primary question being tested by researchers at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

The National Institutes of Health has awarded the University of South Florida total expected funds of $44.4 million over the next five years to continue and expand a study called Preventing Alzheimer's with Cognitive Training or PACT.

Earlier stages of the study have demonstrated promising results. For instance, healthy older adults who have received this targeted computerized training had a 29% lower risk of dementia after 10 years, and those completing additional training were 48% less likely to show signs of dementia 10 years later.

GUEST:

Dr. Jerri Edwards, professor of psychiatry and behavioral neurosciences at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa and principal investigator for the PACT study.