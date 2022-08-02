Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission holds 5th Annual Python Challenge

The first Burmese python was documented in the Florida Everglades in 1979 and in the intervening decades the invasive reptiles have become well-established and are wreaking havoc on a variety of animal populations and the ecosystem. The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding its 5th Python Challenge from August 5th through 14th when novice and professional hunters will compete to remove as many of the invasive reptiles as possible from the Everglades.

