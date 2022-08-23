Why are stormwater managment ponds important?

While the small lakes or ponds found in many communities here in Florida allow more people to live on or near a waterbody, their real purpose is to help manage water flows and help maintain water quality.

Many of these small lakes are actually man-made stormwater management ponds. There are nearly 3000 in Lee County alone covering more than 8000 acres.

If well-maintained, they can improve water quality before water flows natural streams, they can help reduce downstream flooding, and they provide habitat for wildlife.

We learn what it takes to ensure stormwater management ponds are well-maintained — and what outreach efforts exist to teach people who live around them best practices for doing just that.

GUESTS:

Ernesto Lasso de la Vega, Pond Watch Coordinator with the Lee County Hyacinth Control District

Andy Tilton, Director of Water Resources at Johnson Engineering

The Citizen Scientists Managing Ponds Workshop is Tuesday, August 30 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point in Bonita Springs. The workshop is free but advance registration is required.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

WETPLAN Watershed Training

Florida Lake Management Society