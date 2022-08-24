Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on climate change mitigation in Florida Gulf Coast University

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Biden on Aug. 16, includes more than $360 billion for energy and climate reform making it the single largest federal investment in clean energy in U.S. history. One goal of the legislation is to reduce the country’s overall greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by the end of the decade, based on 2005 levels. We’ll explore what the Inflation Reduction Act could mean for climate change mitigation efforts here in Florida in a conversation with Jennifer Jones, Ph.D. She’s Director of the Center for Environment and Society at the Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University, where she’s also an associate professor in the Department of Ecology and Environmental Studies.