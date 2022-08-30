University leaders reflect on challenges and changes in higher education

Through social and political landscape changes, the role of higher education and its leaders is evolving. As the world changes, so does the mission of educators in the country's colleges and universities.

WGCU's new documentary "Under Pressure: Changes and Challenges in Higher Education" breaks higher education issues down into these categories:

Pandemic

Diversity

Politics

Funding

Future

Florida Gulf Coast University President, Dr. Mike Martin; and Dr. James Cousins, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs at Kentucky Wesleyan College, reflect on the status of higher education and the challenges they face. Both Dr. Martin and Dr. Cousins are featured in the upcoming WGCU documentary.

"Under Pressure: Changes and Challenges in Higher Education" premieres Thursday, September 1 at 8:30 pm on WGCU-HDTV. Click here for additional air times.