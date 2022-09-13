Facing Suicide: Clinicians discuss how to help loved ones

There is a suicide death in the United States once every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the problem is dire in seniors: The group with the highest rate of suicide are those age 85 and older. The group with the second-highest rate are those age 75-84, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Today on Gulf Coast Life, we hear from Angela Lopez, Director of Access and Outpatient Services at David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Naples and Derrick Duston, Clinical Director of Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda. They will talk with us about how to help local seniors in the face of this epidemic.

In conjunction with this conversation, tonight on WGCU PBS TV at 9 PM, we will show a documentary called Facing Suicide.