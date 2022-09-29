Hurricane Ian - aftermath, damage, and the beginnings of recovery

Regionwide-destruction caused by Hurricane Ian is beginning to come into focus today after Ian made landfall yesterday afternoon as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States. Ian flooded homes and destroyed a portion of the Sanibel Causeway leaving the island with no access besides by boat. At its peak, Ian knocked out electricity to 2.7 million FL homes and businesses and there are curfews in place in Lee and Charlotte counties where emergency officials are urging people not to go out and tour the damage. On today's show we are going to connect with some of our reporters and producers out in the field surveying damage to try to get a sense of what we're facing and begin to consider what it's going to take to try to recover.