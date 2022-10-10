© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life Square 1400x1400
Gulf Coast Life

Hurricane Ian's ecological implications and United Way update

Published October 10, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Helicopter Jen Jones Lovers Key Tram Bridge.jpg
Tom James/Pelican Media
/
Lovers Key Beach damage

It’s all hands on deck right now when it comes to relief efforts across southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a strong category 4 storm near Sanibel Island on Sept. 28 in the early afternoon.

So far in total, Hurricane Ian has caused at least 137 fatalities, including 126 in Florida. Current estimates of Hurricane Ian’s total cost — including damages and lost economic activity — range from $65 billion to as much as $120 billion.

We learn about the work being done right now by The United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee. They’re partnering with the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers which is raising money through the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund. To get a sense of what they’re focusing on right now, and the work they’re doing managing the 2-1-1 Crisis Helpline, we talk Jeannine Joy, President and CEO of The United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee.

Click HERE if you would like to volunteer with The United Way to help with relief efforts.

We also get a first-take on Hurricane Ian’s ecological impact. Ian brought historic storm surge levels in excess of 12 feet in some places. It’s the kind of storm surge emergency managers say they’ve always feared but that we’ve never really experienced in this part of Florida.

To get some perspective on what this storm event might mean for southwest Florida’s ecological systems we talk with Dr. Win Everham, he is a Professor in the Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University and a founding FGCU faculty member.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life gulf coast lifeHurricane IanEnvironmentUnited Way
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry
Tara Calligan
tcalligan@wgcu.org
See stories by Tara Calligan