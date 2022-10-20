Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers supports residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

On the morning after Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida a team of more than 50 people working for, or with, the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers went door-to-door to conduct resident wellness checks and document damage at the more than 1,400 public and subsidized units and 2,400 housing voucher residences it administers.

By Sunday — just four days after Ian made landfall — they had all the properties cleaned up, and by that Monday all of them had power and water.

We check in with the Housing Authority's Executive Director, Marcia Davis, to hear about the work they’ve done and what’s left to be done.

And we listen back to a segment from the end of last Thursday’s Arts Edition when WGCU's John Davis spoke to Steven Martin of Fort Myers Beach. He and his wife Laurie have been entertaining people on Estero Island for decades. Despite losing their home to the storm they composed and recorded a song about the southwest Florida community’s uplifting determination.