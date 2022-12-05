Faculty & student researchers from FGCU's Water School spend a week offshore collecting water quality data in the weeks after Hurricane Ian

Dr. James Douglass / Dive safety officer Calli Johnson with graduate students Marlin Smith and Cole Tillman preparing sampling vials.

Several weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall a team of faculty and student researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School joined a weeklong, offshore research trip to collect water samples and survey sea beds to better understand the storm’s ecological impact.

The team, which included seven FGCU researchers including two graduate and two undergraduate students, joined researchers from the Florida Institute of Oceanography and the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation aboard FIO’s 78-foot W.T. Hogarth research vessel.

This trip was part of an ongoing FGCU research effort to collect water quality data along the Southwest Florida coast. Click here to see an album of photos taken by Dr. Douglass during the voyage.

GUESTS:

Dr. James Douglass, Associate Professor of Marine Science in the Department of Marine & Earth Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University

Matthew “Cole” Tillman, a Marine Ecology Graduate Student at The Water School at FGCU