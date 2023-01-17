Annabelle Tometich reflects on her long career as a SWFL restaurant critic, and more.

The name Annabelle Tometich is very familiar in Southwest Florida. She’s been on staff at the Fort Myers News-Press for nearly 18 years, most recently as a restaurant critic and food writer. She spent several years undercover as the critic Jean LeBeouf. Now, sadly for us readers and eaters, she is wrapping up her tenure at the newspaper. She joins us on Gulf Coast Life to look back at her work on the paper, and what’s next. Spoiler alert: She has a book coming out.

Annabelle's essay from the Washington Post about inhabiting Jean Le Boeuf.

