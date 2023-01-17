© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life Square 1400x1400
Gulf Coast Life

Annabelle Tometich reflects on her long career as a SWFL restaurant critic, and more.

By Cary Barbor,
Mike Kiniry
Published January 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
AB+seated+EDITED.jpg
Annabelle Tometich

The name Annabelle Tometich is very familiar in Southwest Florida. She’s been on staff at the Fort Myers News-Press for nearly 18 years, most recently as a restaurant critic and food writer. She spent several years undercover as the critic Jean LeBeouf. Now, sadly for us readers and eaters, she is wrapping up her tenure at the newspaper. She joins us on Gulf Coast Life to look back at her work on the paper, and what’s next. Spoiler alert: She has a book coming out.

Annabelle's essay from the Washington Post about inhabiting Jean Le Boeuf.

Tags
Gulf Coast Life gulf coast lifeLee CountyNews-PressRestaurantslocal author
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry