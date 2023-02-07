In her latest book, “The Promise of Whiteness: Its Past and Its Future” Dr. Martha Bireda explores the psychological underpinnings of the mentality of white superiority in the U.S. and its roots beginning with the early history of European settlers on the North American continent, dating all the way back to the Jamestown Colony in Virginia in the 1600s.

Dr. Bireda has more than 30 years of experience as a lecturer, consultant and trainer for issues related to race, class, and gender, working with educators, law enforcement, and business, and civic leaders.

She is author of more than a dozen non-fiction books, including her two most recent “A Time for Change: How White Supremacy Ideology Harms All Americans” released in June of 2021, and “The Promise of Whiteness: Its Past and Its Future” released in September of 2022 — both published by Rowman and Littlefield. She has also written two books for young readers, “Obi: African Seminole Freedom Fighter” and “The Trabue Woods Book of Values.”

She has also written historical fiction books for adults, and she is Director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture in Punta Gorda.

Click here to listen to a 2021 conversation with Dr. Bireda about her previous book, “A Time for Change: How White Supremacy Ideology Harms All Americans.”

