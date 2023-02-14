Johns Hopkins Psychiatrist Dr. Ray DePaulo delivers talk titled "Depression: The Invisible Pandemic"

Depression and other affective disorders have long gone under-diagnosed and untreated, but this growing crisis was exacerbated further by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than 41% of Americans 18 and older reported symptoms of anxiety or depression during the pandemic, compared to nearly 10.85% in 2019.

Rates of PTSD and substance abuse also grew dramatically along with other risk factors for mental illness such as intimate partner violence and child abuse.

All of these factors come under the umbrella of a recent talk by acclaimed psychiatrist and author Dr. Ray DePaulo through the FGCU Provost Seminar Series and the Naples Discussion Group titled, “Depression: The Invisible Pandemic.”

Dr. DePaulo is a University Distinguished Service Professor and Co-Director of the Mood Disorder Center in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. We caught up with Dr. DePaulo ahead of his talk.