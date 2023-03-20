"On the Table SWFL" generates face-to-face conversations about problems we face and how best to address them

On Thursday, March 30 the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers (formerly the SWFL Community Foundation) is partnering with the Collier Community Foundation, and the Charlotte Community Foundation, to host a region-wide “On the Table” event with locations in all three counties.

The aim is to facilitate conversations between people of all walks of life, on one day and often around meals, to try and generate authentic dialogue between people, some of whom may just be meeting for the very first time, about what issues or problems we’re facing, and how best to try and address those issues or overcome those problems. Attendees are surveyed afterwards and that information will be distilled by researchers at Florida Gulf Coast University to help inform and possibly guide nonprofits and policymakers in the future.

"On the Table SWFL" is an idea that was born in Chicago about a decade ago when the Chicago Community Trust first brought people together for conversations to get them to share ideas, and explore ways to improve their communities and the region as a whole. Since 2014, dozens of communities across the country — and hundreds of thousands of people — have participated in "On the Table" conversations.

There is still time to find a table to join, or even to host one of your own. Click here to learn more.

Guests:



Terry Mazany, Chief Collaboration Officer at the Collaboratory

Eileen Connolly-Keesler, President & CEO of the Collier Community Foundation

Justin Brand, Chief Development Officer at the Charlotte Community Foundation

