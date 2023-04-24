A peak behind the curtain at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network in Gainesville

When Hurricane Ian made landfall last September 28, 2022 the WGCU news team was in what we refer to as wall-to-wall coverage. For eleven straight hours we bounced back and forth with the team of meteorologists at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network — or FPREN.

FPREN’s mission is to deliver up to the minute public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public-radio stations all around the state that reach 99% of Florida’s population.

Their content includes live social media updates, live and produced coverage for radio and television, and preparation and evacuation information online. Emergency information is also available on the Florida Storms mobile app. FPREN is our weather team, and it proved crucial once again during Hurricane Ian.

We’re in Gainesville today and tomorrow for the 2023 FPREN Pre-Season Summit so thought we’d take a moment to get to know their team.

GUESTS:

Jeff George, chief meteorologist at University of Florida and Director of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Megan Borowski, FPREN meteorologist

