A SWFL Eagle Cam season to remember — might it be the last?

In the decade or so since the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been keeping watch over the nest along Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers there have been more than 204 million views. Yes, that was MORE than 204 MILLION views!

Now, as the extremely complicated and different nesting season comes to a conclusion, WGCU Public Media's Gulf Coast Life show takes you on a look back at 2022-2023, the 11th season Dick Pritchett Real Estate has provided the live look into this Southwest Florida Bald Eagle nest with multiple cameras used to stream the birds 24/7 live.

What you will hear is a saga of a nest destroyed by Hurricane Ian and rebuilt by resident eagles Harriet and M15, the laying and hatching of two eggs that produced eaglets E21 and E22, the tragic and still unexplained disappearance of Harriet, and M15's heroic care and feeding of the eagles, with E21 fledging and taking off for parts unknown and sibling E22 still hanging around for the support of M15, meaning free meals!

Join Gulf Coast Life at 2 and 7 p.m. on Monday, May 22, when Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginny Pritchett McSpadden joins WGCU's Tara Calligan and Michael Braun with an update on this incredible season.