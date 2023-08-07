Centennial Celebration: Looking back on Collier County's journey over 100 Years

Collier County turned 100 this year. It was split off from Lee County by the state legislature in 1923, mostly because its namesake, Barron Gift Collier, agreed to fund the construction of the Tamiami Trail. It would become the first roadway to connect south Florida’s east and west coasts, opening up the region to more tourism.

Florida Governor Cary A. Hardee signed the legislation, officially creating Florida State’s 62nd county.

To mark the centennial and hear some stories about pivotal moments and people who helped make Collier County what it is today, we took a trip down to the Collier County Library and brought together a panel of guests for a fun chat on stage in the library’s Sugden Theater.

1 of 5 — kiniry talking with panel with some audience.jpg Host Mike Kiniry talking with panel Pam James 2 of 5 — Immokalee Duo 1.jpg Laura Vasquez, longtime Collier County resident and Director of Complaint Resolution with the Fair Food Standards Council; and Lucas Benitez, co-founder of Coalition of Immokalee Workers Pam James 3 of 5 — Author talking.jpg Lila Zuck, local author and historian.

Pam James 4 of 5 — Kiniry with Franklin talking.jpg Host Mike Kiniry (left); Franklin Adams, longtime resident and environmental leader (Right)

Pam James 5 of 5 — Lockyear talking with panel looking on.jpg Thomas Lockyear, Manager of the Museum of the Everglades

Pam James

Guests:

