We meet the new Executive Director of the Lee County Black History Society

The Lee County Black History Society named a new Executive Director in June. Autumn J. Watkins Holloway is a fourth generation resident of the Dunbar Community in Fort Myers. She has two decades of experience as an educator and nonprofit administrative leader. She is the first full-time staff member to be hired by the nonprofit in its 33 year history.

During her career in the nonprofit world Mrs. Watkins Holloway has served as an administrative leader of the Jesus Christ Outreach Center of Fort Myers, and the organizer and chartering president of the Southwest Florida Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, where she has brought like-minded black families together for individual and community enrichment.

The Lee County Black History Society was founded in 1990 as a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, promoting and celebrating the rich heritage and achievements of African Americans in Lee County.

Since 2001 it has maintained the Black History Museum in the former Williams Academy. That structure is the 1942 addition to the original building and is one of the few early 20th century wood frame schoolhouses still standing in Lee County. The original Williams Academy was built in1912 and was Lee County’s first government-funded school for Black students. The school was named after J. S. Williams, Supervisor of the Colored Schools — it served Black students throughout Lee County and Punta Gorda.

