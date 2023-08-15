Proposed amendment to state constitution would create a fundamental right to clean & healthy water here in Florida

There is a movement underway to pass an amendment to Florida’s Constitution that would create a fundamental right to clean and healthy waters in the state. If it makes it to the ballot and is approved by 60% of voters during the 2024 Election, the ‘Right to Clean Water’ amendment could be used to sue State executive agencies for harm, or threatened harm, to Florida’s waters and aquatic ecosystems.

The amendment is sponsored by Florida Right to Clean Water.org — it’s an outgrowth of the Florida Rights of Nature Network. They’re working to collect signatures now — they need 891,589 signatures to be verified by February 1, 2024 but are hoping to be done collecting signatures by the end of this year.

Click here to read the ballot language.

To learn more we talk with Joseph Bonasia, he is Chair and Southwest Florida Regional Director of the Florida Rights of Nature Network, and a board member of Southwest Florida RESET.

