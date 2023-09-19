How Generative AI is being integrated into higher education at Florida Gulf Coast University

Since OpenAI released ChatGPT in November of 2022 there has been a surge in public awareness about, and use of, Artificial Intelligence. While researchers have been working toward AI for decades, and companies have been using tools that harness it on some level for years, this new class of AI represented by ChatGPT — and its successor GPT4, and similar programs like Google’s Bard and Meta’s open source Llama — represent a major leap forward in the technology, and it’s no longer only available to companies but to anyone with a computer.

This all represents a leap forward in technological capability, but also the possibility for massive disruption in many fields including education.

We learn about efforts at Florida Gulf Coast University to stay on top of this new learning curve we’re all facing on some level. The university is presenting a Fall Generative AI Learning Series for its faculty and staff that explores the technology, how it is impacting higher education, and how it can be harnessed by educators in the classroom.

GUEST:

Dr. Chrissann Ruehle is an Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Researcher and Strategist; and a Management Instructor in Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lutgert College of Business as well as Provost Faculty Fellow for AI at FGCU and a member of the university's AI Task Force.

Dr. Ruehle holds a D.B.A. from the University of South Florida, an M.B.A. in Applied Management from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a B.S. in Business, Marketing Concentration, from Miami University of Ohio. Her doctoral dissertation is titled, "Understanding the Complex Ethical Landscape of Artificial Intelligence Adoptions."

