After Ian: WGCU Hurricane Ian Anniversary Special

One year ago today at about 3:00 in the afternoon, Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa in Lee County as a major Category 4 storm with 150 mile per hour winds.

It brought with it a storm surge that topped 15-feet in some places, overwashing Southwest Florida’s barrier islands, completely destroying many, and severely damaging a majority of homes on the islands. More than 150 people died as a result of this incredibly powerful storm.

Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S., and it left a mark on everyone who was here — a mark that remains to this very day, one year later.

For those of us who were in Southwest Florida, there was before Ian … and now there is after Ian.

“After Ian” features some of the stories WGCU's reporters have gathered to shine light on Hurricane Ian’s impact, and lessons learned, as we mark the anniversary of its arrival.

The WGCU documentary "After Ian" premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. on WGCU-TV |PBS.