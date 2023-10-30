Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County to hold annual Kristallnacht Commemoration

The Catholic-Jewish Dialogue movement is an ongoing interfaith effort that seeks to foster understanding, respect, and cooperation between the Catholic and Jewish communities. It emerged in the 1960s after the Second Vatican Council — that’s when the Catholic Church underwent significant changes in its approach to interfaith relations, particularly with Judaism.

There are numerous Catholic-Jewish dialogue groups and organizations in the United States, including the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County, which was founded nearly 25 years ago and continues bringing together members of both faiths to this day.

This Sunday, Nov. 5 the group is holding its annual Kristallnacht Commemoration. Kristallnacht was a violent and coordinated anti-Semitic attack in Nazi Germany and Austria in November of 1938. It’s considered a precursor to the Holocaust.

Sunday’s event will feature a talk titled “Theologies of the Other: Catholics and Jews After the Holocaust” from Rabbi David Maayan. We talk with him and a member of the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County.

Guests:

Rabbi David Maayan, assistant director of the Center for Catholic Jewish Studies at St. Leo University in Tampa, as well as the center’s inaugural Maureen and Douglas Cohn Visiting Chair in Jewish Thought.

Marty Gauthier, co-chair of the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue of Collier County.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.