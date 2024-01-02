Approaching the new year with Compassion, Kindness, & Empathy

While it might be easy to say that we should all be more compassionate and kind, and have empathy for everyone around us, it’s usually not something that comes easily or naturally for most of us, and can even be seen as a sign of weakness in our highly competitive culture.

As we start another year, we’re having a conversation about the importance of compassion, kindness, and empathy through the lens of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Roots of Compassion and Kindness (ROCK) Center. It's dedicated to teaching college students about compassion, using insights from psychologists, philosophers, neuroscientists, and scholars from across disciplines.

Those students then apply what they have learned by going into local K through 12 classrooms to share what they know through interactive activities and just facetime with the next generation. The ROCK Center aims to foster positive academic and behavioral outcomes through strategies of empathy and engagement.

They are currently partnering with 14 schools in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties, including San Carlos Park Elementary, Cypress Palm Middle School, Bonita Springs Charter, St. Andrew, St. Francis, Babcock Neighborhood Schools, East Naples Middle, Oak Ridge Middle, Golden Gate Middle (with Grace Place), Franklin Park Elementary, Colonial Elementary, Ft. Myers Middle School Academy, and the Little Eagles Childcare Center on campus and the Quality Life Center afterschool program.

Guests:

Dr. Maria Roca, Associate Professor in the Department of Integrated Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University, and Director of the Roots of Compassion & Kindness (ROCK) Center

Jamie Wilson, Visiting Instructor in FGCU’s Department of Integrated Studies and ROCK Center faculty member

Dr. Megan Norcia, Visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Integrated Studies and also a ROCK Center faculty member

