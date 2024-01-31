The StoryCorps Mobile Tour will be in SWFL from Feb. 15 to March 15

Founded in 2003 as an independent nonprofit, the StoryCorps team has now helped nearly 700,000 people across the country have meaningful conversations about their lives, most of which are collected in the U.S. Library of Congress and in their own online archive. StoryCorps has been a beloved segment heard weekly on NPR stations on Friday mornings during Morning Edition for about 20 years.

Besides archiving the conversations, and sharing edited versions of them weekly during Morning Edition, they also have a podcast, and have produced animated shorts and books and more.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour will be setting up shop in Fort Myers from Feb. 15 through Mar. 15, and registration opens on Feb. 1. Participants can choose to record in-person in the mobile airstream travel trailer, orremotely in a “virtual recording booth.” Click here to learn more or to sign up.

To learn more about the process, we talk with the Director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour, Lea Zikmund.

