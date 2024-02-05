Naples Mayoral Candidate Forum

In addition to Florida’s Republican Presidential Preference Primary, voters in the city of Naples will be deciding a mayoral race, and choosing three new members to the Naples city council in the March 19, 2024 election.

In the Mayoral race, incumbent Teresa Heitmann faces two challengers: current city councilman Ted Blankenship and former city council member Gary Price.

The city council race includes six candidates: Berne Barton, Garey Cooper, Nicholas Del Grosso, Bill Kramer, Linda Penniman, and Toney Perez Benitoa.

These races are nonpartisan and voted on at-large, so when it comes to the city council election, the top three vote-getters will win a seat on the council.

On Feb. 1, WGCU and the Naples Daily News partnered with the League of Women Voters of Collier County and the Collier Forum Coalition to present candidate forums with all who have qualified to run for both mayor and city council.

For today’s episode of Gulf Coast Life, we’re presenting to the candidate forum for Mayor of the city of Naples.

